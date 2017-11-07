× Target closing 2 suburban stores

MATTESON, Ill. — Target announced plans to close a dozen under-performing stores in several states, including two here in Illinois.

The stores in Matteson and Romeoville are among the 12 that will close in February of next year.

A spokesperson for the giant retailer said stores are typically closed after years of decreasing profitability.

Target is however expanding the number of smaller format stores.

They opened 32 of them this year, and are planning for another 35 in 2018.