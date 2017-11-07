Strangers help deliver baby on side of the road after dad crashes car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO –A baby was born on the side of a San Diego road after the father crashed their car as they were rushing to the hospital, according to KSWB.

The father, Hongwei Zhang, was apparently on the way to the hospital just before 3 a.m. when he crashed the minivan after exiting Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Two strangers then stopped to help the couple and called 911, according to Scirpps Hospital officials.

Ying Shi gave birth to a baby girl, Anna, alongside the road. The baby is in good health, according to a statement from the couple:

“First of all, as Christians we want to thank God for keeping us safe through all of this. Next, we want to thank all of the people who gave us help. When this happened, we thought we were all alone. But very quickly, a woman stopped to help us and called 911. Then a man stopped to assist. They were both complete strangers but they stopped to help us anyway. We are grateful to all of the paramedics who took good care of us and the baby. We are so very grateful to everyone who came to our aid and kept us safe. We are also thankful for all of the doctors, nurses, midwives and staff members at Scripps who have provided excellent care to us. Our new daughter, Anna, is doing wonderful thanks to all of them.”