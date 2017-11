Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Young professional table tennis players, Sid, and his brother Nandan Naresh, play a game of table tennis with the morning news crew.

On Thursday, November, 9th, the two brothers will be attending the Jackson Chance Foundation's 5th annual Playing it Forward Ping Pong Ball fundraiser at the Hard Rock Hotel. The event will take place at 230 N Michigan Avenue in Chicago. For more information visit: http://www.jacksonchance.org.