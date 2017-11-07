× See the Bears’ tribute to Jordan Howard’s tenth 100-yard game featuring Walter Payton

LAKE FOREST – Sports teams put out lots of creative tweets ever day in hopes of making a connection with fans while also celebrating the exploits of their players.

The Bears accomplished both with a Tweet on Monday paying tribute to a record broken by second-year running back Jordan Howard.

You could say this one stood out above the rest.

Game recognizes game. Jordan Howard is the fastest player in #DaBears history to record 10 100-yard rushing games (23 games), breaking Walter Payton’s record of 28. pic.twitter.com/MJBoA0qPY8 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 7, 2017

In honor of Howard becoming the fastest Bears player to ten rushing games, they decided to use some photoshop magic to pay tribute to the guy whose record he broke.

That’s Walter Payton, and the above picture is the tribute the Bears came up with to honor Howard. It’s a picture of Payton at the Silverdome looking at the superimposed Howard as he comes off the sidelines.

The picture has been like over 3,500 times and got some attention from Walter’s son, WGN and CLTV Sports Feed anchor Jarrett Payton.