× Lockdown lifted at Schaumburg office complex after ‘misunderstanding’: police

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A lockdown at a Schaumburg office complex has been lifted after what police are calling a “misunderstanding.”

Calls first came into police at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Police say someone spotted people they didn’t know carrying equipment at the building. Police say they those people turned out to be elevator technicians.

The office complex, located at 200 N. Martingale Road, was on lockdown for about 90 minutes while police investigated. Some employees evacuated the building while others sheltered in place.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.