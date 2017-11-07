Satchel Price discusses the Blackhawks first month of the season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It started off so well. Better than good, actually.

On opening night against the Penguins, the Blackhawks scored ten goals in a victory at the United Center, including a "Hat Trick" in Brandon Saad's return.

A month later, even with their goalie playing some of the best hockey of his career, the Blackhawks are struggling a bit because the team can't find the net. It's gotten to the point where Quenneville has put Kane-Toews-Sharp line back together in a throwback to to earlier in the decade.

Satchel Price of Second City Hockey and The Athletic appeared on Sports Feed on Tuesday to discuss the first month of the season for the Blackhawks with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Satchel's segments on Tuesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.