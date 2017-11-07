× Remains found near Montrose Beach dog park likely to be related to woman’s murder

CHICAGO — More human remains were found Tuesday near Lake Michigan.

The remains were found just north of the dog park at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Police tell the Chicago Tribune a person passing by spotted what was a human arm on a ledge near the dog beach. The person called 911.

Officials say its likely to be related to the case of Gail Peck, the 76-year-old woman whose remains were found in the Lincoln Park lagoon more than a week ago,.

Gail’s son Brian Peck, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as charges related to dismemberment and concealing a body.