Lunchbreak: Deviled eggs

Chefs Kyle Schrage and Jim Torres
Beard and Belly
1612 W. Irving Park Road
Chicago
(773) 665-8210
www.facebook.com/BeardandBelly/
Event:
Taste of Ravenswood on Malt Row
Friday, November 10
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Ravenswood Event Center
4043 N. Ravenswood Avenue
Chicago
www.ravenswoodchicago.org
Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
1 dozen eggs
2 oz salt
water to cover
Directions:
Put eggs and salt in a pot and cover with COLD water. Bring to a rolling boil then turn off flame and cover for 12 minutes. After 12 min “shock” hot eggs in ice water for another 12 minutes. De-shell the eggs and reserve.
Ingredients:
1 oz (2 Tbs) pickling spice
1 qt champagne vinegar
1 Tbs salt
1 Tbs sugar
Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
Directions:
Lightly toast pickling spice then add vinegar, salt and sugar. Bring to a rolling boil. Once boiled, remove from heat and add ice to cool to room temp then pour over the hard boiled eggs and leave for 3 days. After 3 days, remove from pickling liquid and pack in hot sauce for another 3 days. After 3 days in hot sauce they’re done.
Spicy Remoulade
Ingredients:
1 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbs Guajillo Chile Paste/ Chipotle paste
1 tsp fresh lemon zest
1 Tbs lemon juice
1 hard boiled egg
Vegetable Mix:
1 shallot
1 Kosher dill pickle
1/4 cup capers
1/2 piece serrano pepper
1/2 piece habanero pepper
Motta Mix:
1/4 cup flat leaf parsley
1/4 cup chives
1/8 cup thyme
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Mix mayonnaise with Guajillo Chile Paste, zest and juice. In a food processor, blend veg mix to a fine dice. Chop the herbs separately then mix together. Add vegetable mix and motta mix to mayonnaise mixture. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Bacon Bits
Ingredients:
2 pc Nueske’s Bacon
Directions:
Cook bacon nice and crispy, let cool then chop up nice and fine or leave it big and rough. You’re grown, you do you.
Assembly
First, hard boil the eggs. Shock and cool said eggs. Make pickling liquid and pickle the eggs for 3 whole days. After 3 days, drain the eggs and cover in Frank’s Red Hot. We recommend leaving in the Frank’s for 3 days before consuming but feel free to enjoy some immediately. Cut the egg in half long ways. Using a piping bag or squeeze bottle with a wide tip or just a small spoon, put a same sized dot of spicy remoulade on the yolk. Sprinkle with motta mix, s&p and bacon bits.