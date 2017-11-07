Lunchbreak: Deviled eggs

Chefs Kyle Schrage and Jim Torres

Beard and Belly

1612 W. Irving Park Road

Chicago

(773) 665-8210

www.facebook.com/BeardandBelly/

Event:

Taste of Ravenswood on Malt Row

Friday, November 10

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Ravenswood Event Center

4043 N. Ravenswood Avenue

Chicago

www.ravenswoodchicago.org

Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

1 dozen eggs

2 oz salt

water to cover

Directions:

Put eggs and salt in a pot and cover with COLD water. Bring to a rolling boil then turn off flame and cover for 12 minutes. After 12 min “shock” hot eggs in ice water for another 12 minutes. De-shell the eggs and reserve.

Ingredients:

1 oz (2 Tbs) pickling spice

1 qt champagne vinegar

1 Tbs salt

1 Tbs sugar

Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

Directions:

Lightly toast pickling spice then add vinegar, salt and sugar. Bring to a rolling boil. Once boiled, remove from heat and add ice to cool to room temp then pour over the hard boiled eggs and leave for 3 days. After 3 days, remove from pickling liquid and pack in hot sauce for another 3 days. After 3 days in hot sauce they’re done.

Spicy Remoulade

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbs Guajillo Chile Paste/ Chipotle paste

1 tsp fresh lemon zest

1 Tbs lemon juice

1 hard boiled egg

Vegetable Mix:

1 shallot

1 Kosher dill pickle

1/4 cup capers

1/2 piece serrano pepper

1/2 piece habanero pepper

Motta Mix:

1/4 cup flat leaf parsley

1/4 cup chives

1/8 cup thyme

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Mix mayonnaise with Guajillo Chile Paste, zest and juice. In a food processor, blend veg mix to a fine dice. Chop the herbs separately then mix together. Add vegetable mix and motta mix to mayonnaise mixture. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Bacon Bits

Ingredients:

2 pc Nueske’s Bacon

Directions:

Cook bacon nice and crispy, let cool then chop up nice and fine or leave it big and rough. You’re grown, you do you.

Assembly

First, hard boil the eggs. Shock and cool said eggs. Make pickling liquid and pickle the eggs for 3 whole days. After 3 days, drain the eggs and cover in Frank’s Red Hot. We recommend leaving in the Frank’s for 3 days before consuming but feel free to enjoy some immediately. Cut the egg in half long ways. Using a piping bag or squeeze bottle with a wide tip or just a small spoon, put a same sized dot of spicy remoulade on the yolk. Sprinkle with motta mix, s&p and bacon bits.