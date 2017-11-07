Illinois lawmakers return to work amid sex-harassment mess

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois General Assembly returns to Springfield on Tuesday for the final days of its fall session after spending last week wrestling a sexual-harassment quandary.

The House could take up action on legislation by House Speaker Michael Madigan to prohibit sexual harassment in the ethics law , require awareness training and put the legislative inspector general in charge of enforcement.

Focus shifted when critics pointed out that the inspector general’s office was vacant for two years.

Then a legislative advocate publicized her experience with sexual harassment in the Capitol. She noted there’s no one to investigate her case or other cases.

Former federal prosecutor Julie Porter was hurriedly named temporarily to the post Saturday.

Senate President John Cullerton plans legislation allowing Porter to extend the time limit for investigating existing claims.

Illinois lawmakers taking up sexual harassment today at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/99tZ2zgZ7C — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) November 7, 2017