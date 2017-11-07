× I always thought the moon had no atmosphere, but now I have heard that it does. Is this true?

Dear Tom,

— Ronald Pstadlas, Chicago

Dear Ronald,

It’s true that the moon is airless at the present time. However, for a period of 70 million years after its formation about 4 billion years ago, geologic processes on the moon produced volcanic activity that released gases that resulted in an atmosphere. The gases created a temporary atmosphere that grew faster than the gases could dissipate into space. This comes from NASA, which has been studying materials brought back to Earth from Apollo 15 and 17 visits to the moon.

“This work dramatically changes our view of the moon from an airless rocky body to one that used to be surrounded by an atmosphere more prevalent than that surrounding Mars today,” says NASA’s David Kring.