Grandmother, family friend of Semaj Crosby hold press conference

JOLIET, Ill. – A press conference was held Tuesday night by two people who are persons of interest in the murder of Semaj Crosby.

Semaj was the toddler reported missing and then found dead in her Joliet home.

On Tuesday, Darlene Crosby, Semaj’s grandmother, and Tamika Robinson, a family friend, declared their innocence, while asking for “new eyes on the case” and justice for Semaj.

“Will County did all that they could do. I would ask for outside help no matter where it comes from,” Crosby said

Police named them and two others, including Semaj’s mother, as persons of interest.

Search parties looked for Semaj in April before her body was discovered under a sofa.

DCFS had visited hours before the missing person’s report.

The house was later burned down.