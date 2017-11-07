× ‘Gossip Girl’ actor Ed Westwick accused of rape, denies allegations

Ed Westwick, former “Gossip Girl” actor has been accused of sexually assaulting actress Kristina Cohen. He has denied the allegations.

Cohen posted on Facebook about the alleged attack and said he held her down and raped her.

She had she met Westwick through a former boyfriend, who was also a producer, who was friends with the actor. She said they went to Westwick’s house and he suggested they should all have sex.

Cohen said she wanted to leave but her boyfriend did not want to make Westwick “feel awkward” by leaving. Cohen said she then went to the guest room to take a nap and said she woke up to Westwick on top of her.

Westwick posted on Twitter that not only did he not rape the woman, but he said he did not know her.

“I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape,” he said online.