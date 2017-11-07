× Ethan Cutkosky, Carl Gallagher of ‘Shameless,’ arrested for DUI

LOS ANGELES — Actor Ethan Cutkosky may play a troubled teen on the Showtime television show “Shameless,” but he’s gotten himself into some real trouble off camera. Cutkosky, 18, was arrested and booked for driving under the influence Wednesday night.

TMZ reports Cutkosky was pulled over around 10:30 p.m. for straddling traffic lanes in the Los Angeles area. Police say Cutkosky failed his field sobriety test and was arrested on the spot. Officers reportedly smelled marijuana in the car during the stop, and TMZ sources say Cutkosky admitted he’d been smoking weed that night.

Cutkosky was released Thursday morning on a $5,000 bail according to police.

In “Shameless,” Cutkosky’s character Carl Gallagher is one of six children with an alcoholic father who struggle to raise themselves on Chicago’s South Side.