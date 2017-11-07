Early Morning Hero: Luis Morales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One of our November Early Morning Heroes, Luis Morales, is a doorman at 6 North Michigan Condos. Beginning work at 5 a.m. to hail cabs, mail packages, and greet residents Morales never fails to have a smile on his face each and every day. We surprised him one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.