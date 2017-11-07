× Cubs RF Jason Heyward wins a Gold Glove Award for a fourth-straight season

CHICAGO – Once again, the man in right field for the Cubs in 2017 is among the best fielders in all of Major League Baseball.

On Tuesday night, Jason Heyward was awarded the National League Gold Glove award for right field, winning the award for a fourth-consecutive year and second with the Cubs. It’s the fifth time in his career that he’s won a Gold Glove. He’s the first for the Cubs to win the award in back-to-back seasons since pitcher Greg Maddux did so from 2004-2006.

In right field in 2017, Heyward had 207 putouts and five outfield assists with a .991 fielding percentage. He only made five errors all year long in 120 games in right field and didn’t make one 13 games in Center Field. He beat out the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton and Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig for the honor.