Cook, Lake Co. churches to go through security training in wake of Texas shooting

CHICAGO -- Churches are grappling with the reality of life these days after a gunman opened fire at a Texas church and killed 26, so the Chicago Archdiocese has training in place to make sure every church in Cook and Lake County has an emergency plan.

In light of the church massacre in Texas, it is hard for church leaders to not give into the fear and welcome everyone without question. But Father John Dearhammer, the pastor of Church Of the Holy Spirit in Schaumburg, knows it is a reality of the times we live in. Although, he’s leery of drastic options like having armed guards at the church.

“To meet violence with more violence. To meet guns with more guns. Seems contrary to what we’re supposed to be doing here, Father Dearhammer said.

But after the June 17, 2015 massacre of nine churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina the Chicago Archdiocese mandated that all churches in Cook County have an emergency operations plan in place for natural and man-made disasters.

Father Dearhammer attended the six-week training course with the Department of Homeland Security.

“It was a long time coming because we should think first and foremost about the safety of the people who come into our buildings,” he said.

At the training, church leaders are taught that if there’s an active shooter to flee, fight or hide. But there aren’t too many places to hide at Church of the Holy Spirit.

The first action would be to call the police and implement the church’s emergency evacuation plan. There are no guns signs on doors.

“It’s also a symbol to the neighborhood that we want to be a place where violence is not treated as the only way to deal with the problems of our society,” Father Dearhammer said.

He said peoples’ prayers to God shouldn’t be about delivering them from these evil but about having the courage to change attitudes.

“If we have to decide between the lives of human beings and guns we should always choose the lives of human beings,” he said.

There are 353 parishes and parish schools that have to undergo this training and then they can manipulate it to their own needs.