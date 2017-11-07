× Cook County Commissioner wants legalizing pot on March ballot

CHICAGO — A new proposal is in the works for legalizing recreational marijuana.

Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey hopes Cook County voters can vote on the issue on the March ballot.

Fritchey says that legalizing, regulating and taxing recreational marijuana is long overdue. A group of community leaders also support Fritchey’s effort.

“Illinois residents and others are getting marijuana now only from the criminal market. Regulation is impossible. With legalization, you can have packaging, you can know clearly what the doses are….. There’s an element of public safety,” said Alexander E. Sharp of Clergy for a New Drug Policy.

Recreational legalization is being supported by gubernatorial candidates like Daniel Biss, JB Pritzker and Chris Kennedy.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill decriminalizing up to 10 grams of marijuana last year. But he says he’s not a supporter of legalizing the recreational use of the drug.