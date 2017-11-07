Commuter Complaints: Turn signals? Who needs ’em?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the biggest commuter complaints of Chicago area drivers, isn’t what people do, it’s what they don’t do.

Turning without a turn signal.

Drivers make turns or change lanes without using that pesky little lever to the left of the steering wheel.

In the early 1900’s, drivers used hand signals to alert others to an upcoming stop or a turn. In 1914, silent film star Florence Lawrence designed what many call the first mechanical signaling arm – although she never got a patent. It wasn’t until 1939 the first modern turn signal would become standard in cars.

So it’s obviously been around long enough to know.

According to a survey by response auto insurance, 57 percent of Americans admit they do not use their turn signals. Of those, 8 percent say it’s because others don’t. 7 percent say it adds excitement to driving. But the whopping majority – 42 percent – say they don’t have enough time.

If you don’t, you could face a $120 fine for failure to signal and the wrath of angry drivers all around you.