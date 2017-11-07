× Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ Toronto

* The Bulls fell to the Hornets, 96-90, in OT on Saturday while shooting just 35.4 percent from the floor in the game. On the season, Chicago is shooting 39.4 percent, the lowest clip in the NBA.

* Toronto lost at home to the Wizards, 107-96, after being outscored 32-17 in the first quarter. The Raptors have a -1.8 scoring differential in the first quarter this year, third worst in the Eastern Conference.

* Chicago has lost its last two matchups with Toronto including a 117-100 loss earlier this season on October 19. The Bulls had won the previous 11 straight games against the Raptors before this recent two-game losing streak.

* Kyle Lowry is shooting a career-low 37.6 percent from the floor this season and his 11.9 points per game is his lowest scoring average since his first year in Toronto in 2012-13 (11.6).

* Among all rookies this season, Lauri Markkanen ranks first in three-pointers made (22), second in points per game (16.3), and second in total rebounds per game (9.0).

* DeMar DeRozan is scoring 23.9 points per game and continuing rack up points without the benefit of a three-point shot; he is 5-for-21 (.238) from behind the arc on the season. Over his career, DeRozan has a three-point percentage of .280, the lowest of any active NBA player with at least 800 three-point attempts.