The Paramount Theater in Aurora was a big winner at Monday night's Equity Joseph Jeff Awards -- the Chicago version of the Tonys -- taking 89 awards more than any other theater.

Their production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" won five awards including Best Large Musical, Best Actor for Paul Jordan Jansen and three Tech awards. The Paramount's "Little Mermaid" won three awards for Scenic, Costume and Puppet Design.