Woman charged in connection to 6-year-old son’s death

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. – A woman has been charged in connection to the death of her six-year-old son.

Jamie Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Police said Jones injured Carl Rice Jr., 6, while in their home. Police said the child died while in Round Lake Beach and then Jones took him and her other child aboard a train to Chicago to visit relatives.

While in the city, the family members noticed that Carl was not breathing and paramedics were called. At that point, it was determined the child was dead and police were notified.

On Friday the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide due to multiple injuries from child abuse.

Jones was interviewed Saturday by officials. They discovered she was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on battery charges. She was held on the warrant and charges were approved Monday.

She is due in bond court on Tuesday.