Woman charged in Chinatown hammer attack, robbery

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman was charged after police say she struck a woman over the head with a hammer and stole her belongings in Chinatown.

Stephine Criner, of the 7700 block of South St Lawrence, faces one felony count of robbery, armed with other dangerous weapon.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday at 25th Place and Wentworth, which is about a block away from another violent robbery that happened Thursday morning. In that incident, two sisters were beaten and robbed by two African-American men, and police have yet to charge anyone in the case.

The condition of the victim in Sunday’s attack is unknown.

Criner is expected to appear in court at 26th and California on Monday.