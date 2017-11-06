TJ Maxx continues to pay employees in Puerto Rico despite closed stores

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Puerto Rico’s residents are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, but one company is helping its employees on the island in a really big way.

TJX Cos., which owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods, is continuing to pay its employees even though all 29 of its Puerto Rico based stores have been closed for weeks.

“We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” TJX spokeswoman Erika Tower told The Boston Globe.

The company has been getting praise for this gesture on social media. Iván Meléndez wrote on Facebook that his son, an employee at a Marshalls in Puerto Rico, is still getting paid. His post has gone viral with over 40,000 shares in two weeks.

“Thank you to all Marshalls stores for such an honorable gesture,” Meléndez wrote in Spanish.