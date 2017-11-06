× Status hearing to be held over students’ KKK photo

(BARRINGTON, IL) A status hearing is today for a defamation lawsuit involving a picture of Barrington High School students.

The picture shows eight girls, wearing white shirts, with their hands raised, and the caption, “KKK.”

Those were the initials of the girls hosting a so-called “white out” party, where guests wear white clothes.

Their lawsuit specifically brings up statements made by Superintendent Brian Harris and Principal Stephen McWilliams.

“These damaging accusations, originating from careless, peripheral online commentators, were made exponentially more effective by the public endorsements of the Superintendent and Principal,” the lawsuit said. “Such statements will undoubtedly inhibit the (girls’) future educational and career prospects as well as their future earning potential.”

The school district argues the case should be dismissed because the students weren’t truly disciplined