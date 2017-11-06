The rate of women who are cheating on their husbands is on the rise. But, those women say it`s not a way to end the marriage, but a way to stay in it. A new book "The Secret Life of the Cheating Wife" interviews 40 women who used Ashley Madison as their pathway toward extramarital affairs, and how they`re using it as a way to challenge traditional gender roles. WGN Morning News spoke to the author and sociologist, Alicia Walker.
Sociologist explains study behind book “Secret Life of the Cheating Wife”
-
Former playmate Candace Jordan remembers Hugh Hefner’s legacy
-
Melania Trump responds to Ivana Trump calling herself ‘first lady’
-
Man explains life as a Furry
-
5 women accuse journalist Mark Halperin of sexual harassment
-
Two women and their dogs rescued after 5 months adrift in the Pacific
-
-
California family found floating on driftwood days after pirate attack
-
Hillary Clinton visits Chicago, Winnetka for book signing
-
Treasury secretary’s wife criticized for Instagram post, reply
-
Terry Crews shares story of sexual assault by Hollywood exec amid Weinstein allegations
-
After decades with no words, retiree overcomes dyslexia, writes book
-
-
JFK files full of Chicago connections
-
Media titan Samuel ‘Si’ Newhouse is dead at 89
-
Hugh Hefner, legendary founder of ‘Playboy’ magazine, dead at 91