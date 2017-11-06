Sociologist explains study behind book “Secret Life of the Cheating Wife”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rate of women who are cheating on their husbands is on the rise. But, those women say it`s not a way to end the marriage, but a way to stay in it. A new book "The Secret Life of the Cheating Wife" interviews 40 women who used Ashley Madison as their pathway toward extramarital affairs, and how they`re using it as a way to challenge traditional gender roles. WGN Morning News spoke to the author and sociologist, Alicia Walker.