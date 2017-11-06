Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs changes his name, again

Rapper and producer Sean Combs has changed his nickname once again.

In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Combs said he was celebrating his birthday by changing his name to “Love, a.k.a. Brother Love.” Combs says he won’t be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of his other monikers.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

Before announcing what he called “serious, serious news,” Combs explained that the name change was due to the fact that he has changed as a person and is not who he was before. He says he knows changing his name again is “risky” and may come off as “corny.”

He turned 48 on Saturday.