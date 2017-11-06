× Rockford community holding vigil for officer killed in line of duty

ROCKFORD, Ill. — People in Rockford are honoring an officer who was killed in the line of duty. The community is coming together Monday night for a vigil at a Rockford church.

Jaimie Cox, 30, died Sunday morning after making a traffic stop.

The spot were Officer Cox was killed was marked with a memorial. A steady stream of people have come out to place flowers, cards, and ribbon at the scene.

Police said Officer Cox was involved in a scuffle when he made a traffic stop. He called for assistance but that’s the last they heard from him.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck crashed into a tree in the parking lot of Unitarian Universalist Church.

Officer Cox was there, with critical injuries. He was taken to St. Anthony Medical Center, where he died.

Officers also found 49-year old Eddie Patterson dead inside the car.

It’s not clear if he died from injuries in the crash or if he was shot and killed by Cox.

The young officer’s death has rattled the police department and the entire community.

The minister of the church said while he didn’t know Officer Cox, he feels it’s his obligation to host the vigil and honor the officer’s life.

“When we see violence the coming together of compassion and justice and mercy for what happens afterward is a reminder that most people are good and want to do good and so this is important that we express our love and our support,” Rev. Dr. Matthew Johnson said.

Funeral arrangements are still pending. The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church.