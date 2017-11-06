× Racist graffiti painted inside Gurnee high school for 2nd year in a row

GURNEE, Ill. — For the second year in a row, someone painted racist graffiti inside a high school in north suburban Gurnee.

Officials at Warren Township High School said the graffiti was discovered last week in a bathroom stall.

The graffiti has been removed.

Last November, several instances of racist graffiti were discovered in bathrooms at the high school’s two campuses.

Police were called in to investigate, and a protest was organized by minority students.