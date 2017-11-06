× Mother warns other parents after finding toddler tangled in blinds

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA — A mother is warning other parents after finding her son tangled in cords from their window blinds.

27-year old parent blogger, Stevie Niki, first untangled her 18-month old son, Tayne.

She then recreated the scene and posted several picture on social media to show how she found her son with the cord wrapped around his neck.

Niki said she was just feet away and it happened in a matter of seconds.

She recommended to other parents that the cords along the bottom of the vertical blinds should be removed.