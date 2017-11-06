× Man falsified report that led to Amber Alert of 8-year-old girl, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A man from Indiana is charged with lying to Chicago police about an 8-year-old girl being inside his car when it was stolen on the city’s South Side.

Cleadus Taylor will appear in bond court today on disorderly conduct and filing a false police report charges.

His car was left running at 85th and Cottage Grove in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Taylor told police that two men jumped inside and drove off with the girl in the back seat –that prompted an Amber Alert.

The parents called police several hours later to say the girl was found safe.

The Amber Alert involving the car with Indiana license plates was canceled.

But early Monday, Chicago police reported the girl was not in the car and was never in danger.