Man charged in Harvey shooting that killed woman, injured another

HARVEY, Ill. — A 23-year-old man faces charges in connection to a weekend shooting that left one woman dead and another critically injured in south suburban Harvey.

Deshawn Brown was charged with murder and attempted murder.

He and a friend were in a car near 148th and Maplewood Avenue with the two women Friday night.

Police said Brown opened fire and 19-year-old Teyatta Holmes was shot and killed, a friend of hers, 22, was critically injured.