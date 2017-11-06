Lunchbreak: Coctel de camaron

Chef de Cuisine Jim Ortiz

Pueblo Chicago

108 N. State Street, 3rd Floor

Chicago

(312) 795-4444

www.latincity.com/pueblo

Coctel de Camaron

Ingredients:

3 cups of poached shrimp

vegetable mix of ingredients below

1 cup of diced cucumber

1 1/2 cup of diced tomato

1/2 cup diced red onion (rinsed)

1 bunch chopped cilantro

lime juice – to taste

salt – to taste

Coctel Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup Valentina Hot Sauce

1 cup ketchup

2 Tbs freshly squeezed lime juice

1 Jarrito de Mandarina

2 cups roasted tomato

2 oz Mojo de Ajo Oil (Garlic Oil)

Salt – to taste

Sugar – to taste

1/2 tsp Xanthan Gum

Directions:

Blend everything.

Avocado puree (Avocado, lime, salt – amounts to your liking)

Peashoots/Micro Greens

Tortilla Chips

Directions:

In a large bowl mix shrimp and vegetable mix. Blend ingredients for Coctel Sauce. Taste, adjust seasoning. Add coctel sauce to bowl, enough for it to be saucy. Taste mixture, adjust seasoning. Place mixture inside of bowl. Top off with avocado puree, then peashoots. Enjoy with chips.