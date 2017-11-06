Lunchbreak: Coctel de camaron

Chef de Cuisine Jim Ortiz
Pueblo Chicago
108 N. State Street, 3rd Floor
Chicago
(312) 795-4444
www.latincity.com/pueblo
Coctel de Camaron
Ingredients:
3 cups of poached shrimp
vegetable mix of ingredients below
1 cup of diced cucumber
1 1/2 cup of diced tomato
1/2 cup diced red onion (rinsed)
1 bunch chopped cilantro
lime juice – to taste
salt – to taste
Coctel Sauce
Ingredients:
1 cup Valentina Hot Sauce
1 cup ketchup
2 Tbs freshly squeezed lime juice
1 Jarrito de Mandarina
2 cups roasted tomato
2 oz Mojo de Ajo Oil (Garlic Oil)
Salt – to taste
Sugar – to taste
1/2 tsp Xanthan Gum
Directions:
Blend everything.
Avocado puree (Avocado, lime, salt – amounts to your liking)
Peashoots/Micro Greens
Tortilla Chips
Directions:
In a large bowl mix shrimp and vegetable mix. Blend ingredients for Coctel Sauce. Taste, adjust seasoning. Add coctel sauce to bowl, enough for it to be saucy. Taste mixture, adjust seasoning. Place mixture inside of bowl. Top off with avocado puree, then peashoots. Enjoy with chips.