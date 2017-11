× Journalist in Laquan McDonald case won’t testify today

CHICAGO — The journalist who broke the Laquan McDonald story will not testify today in a hearing for the officer accused of killing him.

Jason Van Dyke has been charged with murder in McDonald’s death.

His attorneys claim Jamie Kalven, who first reported on the case, obtained leaked documents.

They want to know more about his sources and his access to FBI witness interviews.

Kalven is now expected to appear at a hearing in December.