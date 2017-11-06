How does this growing season stack up to other seasons?

Dear Tom,

It has been a long growing season this year. How does it stack up to other seasons?

Thanks,

Lew Lake

Wheaton

Dear Lew,

It sure has. Chicago’s 2017 growing season finally ended shortly after 6am Monday morning when the city’s official thermometer at O’Hare Airport dropped to 32 degrees. It was the city’s first freezing temperature since a low of 29 degrees on March 23, ending the growing season at 227 days, the city’s fourth longest dating back to 1871. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski reports that the only longer ones on the books were 235 days in 1931, 232 days in 1922 and 228 days in 1902. Depending upon location, Chicago area’s growing season span more than three weeks on average, varying from 160 days in the far northwest suburbs to 175 days in the far south suburbs to about 185 days in downtown Chicago.