‘Hamilton’ star Miguel Cervantes promotes epilepsy awareness

CHICAGO -- Star of the Chicago production of "Hamilton" Miguel Cervantes visited the University of Chicago medical center Monday as part of his "My Shot at Epilepsy Challenge.

It's a social media campaign to help promote awareness and raise funds for epilepsy research. The campaign is a joint initiative of Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy(CURE) and the Epilepsy Foundation.

Part of the campaign is people posing in the "My Shot" pose named after the now iconic song "My Shot" sung by Cervantes in his leading role as Alexander Hamilton in the musical. People strike the my shot pose then uploaded it to MyShotAtEpilepsy.org. There people can share the picture and donate money.

Cervantes daughter Adelaide suffers from Epilepsy. His daughters diagnosis came at the same time he learned he got the lead role in "Hamilton."

"I'm on the highest of highs with Hamilton and the lowest of lows at the same time. But to be able to use the Hamilton platform for something like this, to begin the conversation, to get Epilepsy into the mindset out into the world so that people can start talking about it, we need to start raising funds and awareness, all the things that go along with fighting a disease like this," said Cervantes.

Epilepsy affects an estimated 3.4 million Americans, more than 470,000 of them are children.

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month.