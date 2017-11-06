FeedonThis: A twist on MCM this Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Even thought the segment is fundamentally the same every week, Man Crush Monday usually brings a twist.

Different athletes are named the crush of Jarrett Payton or Josh Frydman for different accomplishments in different sports.

But Josh brought an unusual twist to the segment on Monday, one different from any other "MCM" segment the show.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Sports Feed which you can watch in the video above.

Speaking of something that you can fall in love with, especially as a White Sox fans, is the newest giveaway from the team.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the latest Ken "Hawk" Harrelson bobblehead that's a throwback to his early days in baseball during Social Fodder in the video above.

Meanwhile the Bulls will welcome Bobby Portis back from an eight-game "Timeout" following his knockout punch to the face of Nikola Mirotic.

He'll make his debut against the Raptors Tuesday night in Toronto, but will the Bulls accept him like before?

Jarrett and Josh discuss that in the video above.