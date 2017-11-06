Don’t fall for the latest Netflix email scam

A convincing scam email is targeting over 109 million people who use Netflix in an attempt to get them to share their credit card and other information, according to the cyber security firm Mailguard.

A well designed Netflix email targets some of the 110 million Netflix subscribers worldwide! Check out the steps: https://t.co/kUK2o4WR3S pic.twitter.com/LBV6WLuSbP — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) November 6, 2017

The latest phishing scam, which Mailguard said it first detected this past Friday, mimics an email from the streaming service telling the user that their account is going to be suspended unless they update their billing information.

There’s even a link to a fake site that’s identical to the Netflix login page that asks users to fill in their credit card information after signing in. Still, there are some indicators that it’s fake, like a typo (48hours as one word) and the “#name#” at the top, although such things do occasionally make their way into official emails.

New Email Scam Using Fake Netflix Website https://t.co/LRYSVWDPMk — MailGuard (@MailGuard) November 3, 2017

While Netflix said it does occasionally use email to contact users about their accounts, they said they will never ask for billing information to be updated over email. So if you receive an email like this, DO NOT CLICK the link without making sure it’s bona fide. The best way to be sure you’re not falling for a phishing attack is to log into the Netflix website directly.

This scam tactic is nothing new. Scammers have sent out phishing emails designed to look like they come from Netflix or members of their customer service team in the past.

The company said anyone who isn’t sure about an email they receive should visit netflix.com/security. Also, the company has asked anyone who receives a suspicious email purporting to be from the company to forward it to phishing@netflix.com.