Cries are no match for suburban nurse known as the ‘baby whisperer’

PARK RIDGE, Ill -- The name tag on his scrubs says Bill Nelson, but to all the nurses who work on that floor at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, he is known as "the baby whisperer."

For 20 years, Nelson has worked as a nurse in the pediatric unit tending to the youngest of patients. Over the years, he has made a name for himself as the guy who can calm any patient with his soft voice and gentle demeanor.

This last year, Nelson was picked as the best floor nurse out of the thousand nominated among all of Advocate Health Care's Hospitals. He not only has a reputation as one of the best pediatric nurses in the area, but he has hand built several electric trains for the patients to enjoy at the hospital.