Colorado Walmart shooting suspect charged with murder

DENVER — Prosecutors have filed murder and attempted murder charges against a man accused of walking into a suburban Denver Walmart and fatally shooting three people.

Authorities on Monday made no mention of a possible motive for the attack during a hearing for 47-year-old Scott Ostrem.

Investigators say Ostrem opened fire in the Walmart last Wednesday.

Killed were 52-year-old Pamela Marques of Denver, 66-year-old Carlos Moreno of Thornton and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez of Denver.

Ostrem did not enter a plea. He’s being held without bail.

The murder charges carry a sentence of life without parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors have not said whether they’ll seek Ostrem’s execution.

The judge scheduled a Feb. 5 preliminary hearing for prosecutors to lay out their case. The judge will decide if the evidence is sufficient for a trial.