Bears tight end Zach Miller close to returning to Chicago after a week in New Orleans

LAKE FOREST – During the team’s bye week, most of the focus has been on a player who didn’t have a chance to enjoy it.

While the rest of the Bears took the week off with no game, Zach Miller remained in a New Orleans hospital following emergency surgery to repair a damaged artery in the left leg following a knee dislocation in the third quarter against the Saints.

The surgery was done to save Miller’s leg, which was in danger following the severity of the dislocation.

Now it appears that the tight end is getting a little closer to returning to Chicago – and sooner than later.

On Monday, head coach John Fox said that Miller is returning to the area, though he wouldn’t confirm an ESPN report that he will leave New Orleans on Monday.

“There getting ready to transport him to the Chicago area. I know he and his family are excited about that to happen sooner rather than later,” said Fox of Miller.

Fox said that he continued to speak with Miller via phone during the team’s bye week and that the tight end remained in good spirits. A few others have done so in person, including Bears chairman George McCaskey along with some of the Saints players.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks returned to New Orleans during the bye week to visit with Miller in the hospital as well.

“I came in there talking trash to him,” said Hicks jokingly of his meeting with Miller. “He’s a pretty boy, so he always has his hair slick back and stuff. So he had his beard looking all rough and grungy and I was like ‘Man, I’ve never seen you uglier.’ So he laughed, good stuff.

“It was good to see him.”

Soon they’ll be able to do so a little closer to home.