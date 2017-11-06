× 2 shot in Heart of Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO – Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the city’s Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the West Side.

Police said a man, 67, and a woman, 50, were walking down the street on the 2000 block of West Cermak around 1:30 p.m. when two unknown vehicles drove by and the occupants started firing at each other. Their bullets hit the victims who were not the intended targets, police said.

The man was shot in the left shoulder and the woman was grazed with a bullet in the abdomen.

Both victims are in the hospital.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.