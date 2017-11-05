× Widespread showers and t-storms today across the Chicago area with greatest risk of severe storms generally confined south of Interstate-80

There is an Slight to Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms later this morning into this afternoon generally south of Interstate-80 (yellow and tan-shaded areas on the highlighted map calling for a 15 to 30% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location respectively). The severe threat could continue into the evening hours across the extreme southernmost sections. The city of Chicago remains in a Marginal Risk (dark-green-shaded area with a 5% chance of severe storms). The greatest risk of severe storms with tornadic potential will be in central and southern Illinois across much of Indiana into western Ohio.

A cold front is forecast to move through our area from northwest to southeast today with a moist air mass and very unstable atmospheric conditions in place. Thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of and along the frontal zone with the strongest potentially severe storms occurring during the peak-heating afternoon hours. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat here with tornadoes a distinct possibility in southernmost sections and farther east in Indiana into Ohio later this afternoon into the evening hours.