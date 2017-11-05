Website selling ‘ugly Christmas rompers’ for holidays

An online retailer is selling Christmas—and Hanukkah—rompers just in time for the holidays.

GetonFleek.com released a new line of ugly holiday rompers for men. Each of them costs $99.99. But that sale prices ends Sunday night. After Sunday, the cost goes up to $139.99.

The rompers come in four different styles: an elf, Santa, “classic,” and an “It’s Lit” version for those who celebrate Hanukkah.

The website said each romper has a zipper fly in the front in case anyone was concerned about that.

The website also has traditional ugly Christmas sweaters.