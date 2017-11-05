Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
Sunshine returns Friday in Chicago’s second cloudiest month; atmospheric set-up to produce rare November t-storms and possible severe weather Sunday
-
New autumn storm sweeps out of the Rockies this weekend; accumulating snow: Rockies to Upper Midwest while Chicago rain chances surge Saturday; 60s here Sunday raise potential for rare November t-storms/severe weather
-
Severe weather possible across the Chicago area Sunday
-
Severe weather focus downstate; rain/thunder here
-
Midway tops 90° for a 10th time in 2017; humid air fuels scattered showers and t-storms Thursday—severe weather risk: Indiana/Michigan; humidities pull back for the weekend
-
-
Warm weather and more rain to follow ‘chilly’ wet Tuesday
-
Rain throughout weekend, t-storms possible
-
Heavy rains, chance of severe storms
-
Cloudy, heavy rain, chance of severe storms
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
-
Do unseasonable temperatures like the recent mild spell have any effect on the next season?
-
Midweek rains to further alleviate area dryness
-
…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WILL…COOK COUNTIES IN ILLINOIS AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN INDIANA UNTIL 900 PM CDT…