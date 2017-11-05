Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford police officer was killed in the line of duty overnight.

Officer Jaimie Cox called for backup while conducting a traffic stop just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

He was found with critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The police chief would not release his cause of death, but he did say they believe a shooting occurred.

A car was found two blocks from the traffic stop, with a body inside.

The police chief said they do not believe the public is in any danger.