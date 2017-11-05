× UPDATE: 8-year-old reunited with family after car was stolen with them inside

CHICAGO — Chicago police say an 8-year-old has been reunited with their family after the car they were riding in was stolen while they were still inside Sunday evening in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday.

According to police, the unattended vehicle was stolen from 8546 S. Cottage Grove with the 8-year-old inside, prompting an official alert from police looking for the vehicle.

Police tweeted the alert Sunday evening, and said anyone with information should call 911, but later said the child had been found.