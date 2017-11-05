× Patchy Dense Fog early this morning across the Chicago area

Visibility has lowered to less than a quarter-mile at scattered airport locations around the Chicago area early this Sunday morning and the Chicago National Weather Service has a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9AM CST. Between 7 and 8AM lowest visibility was reported at Lansing, Waukegan, Midway Airport and Kankakee. Conditions should improve by mid-morning.

Gray-shaded area on the map below are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM CDT…