Man shot in the head, killed in West Town

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in the West Town neighborhood Sunday evening, according to reports from the Chicago Police Department.

Police say the man sustained a gunshot wound to the head around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of North Hermitage on the Near West Side.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Area Central detectives are investigating, but no one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.