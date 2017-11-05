× Man in custody after South Shore shootout with police

CHICAGO — A man was arrested after a shootout with police early Sunday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police were responding to a call of shots fired around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South East End.

When they arrived at the scene, a man started shooting at them. They exchanged fire.

The suspect tried to run off but police were able to arrest him after a brief chase.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

No one was injured.