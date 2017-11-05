Man in custody after South Shore shootout with police
CHICAGO — A man was arrested after a shootout with police early Sunday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police were responding to a call of shots fired around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South East End.
When they arrived at the scene, a man started shooting at them. They exchanged fire.
The suspect tried to run off but police were able to arrest him after a brief chase.
A weapon was recovered from the scene.
No one was injured.
41.773331 -87.583859