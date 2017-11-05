CHICAGO -- For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Light sprinkles in Chicago area, foggy day
-
Cloudy, foggy, occasional mist
-
Cold temps, mostly cloudy, passing sprinkles
-
Warmer temps, gusty winds, chance of sprinkles
-
Gloomy, rainy days ahead
-
Rain throughout Sunday, temp drop Tuesday
-
-
Cloudy, cooler temps, windy
-
Showers into Wednesday, cooler temps
-
Cool, chilly, partly cloudy Halloween
-
Warmer temps on the way, chance of rain
-
Milder temps, cloudy skies, several showers
-
-
Cloudy skies, mixed rain and snow
-
Cold temps, chilly, dry Halloween on the way
-
Rain throughout weekend, t-storms possible